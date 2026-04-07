New book ‘Offshore Oildom’ charts political battles behind US offshore oil industry

Historian Tyler Priest has published a major new account of the origins and evolution of the US offshore oil and gas industry.

In Offshore Oildom: America’s Energy Expansion into the Ocean, Priest draws on extensive new sources to show how the industry emerged from ambitious efforts to bring submerged lands under US control and develop them for petroleum production.

The book explores the complex legal, political, and social conflicts that defined this expansion, from the tidelands controversy of the 1930s–1950s through the energy crises of the 1970s.These developments created lasting tensions between coastal and inland states, industry operators and federal regulators, energy needs and environmental concerns, and domestic policy and international relations.