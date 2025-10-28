Report: Long-term oil supply dwindling, new discoveries needed

A recent report from New York City-based investment research firm Melius Research examined the implications of prolonged oil and gas demand growth with years of underinvestment in exploration and drilling. The trends set the stage for higher oil prices in the future, the report predicts.

“Long term supply is dwindling,” the report observed. “We see an environment where oil demand will continue to rise coupled with decades of underinvestment, creating a supply constrained environment for oil.”

The report notes that prolonged declines in exploration activity, American shale production, and higher offshore costs (“although this is changing,” the report notes), contrasted against a slower energy transition, sets up the case for a higher oil price to meet demand.