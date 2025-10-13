Report: ‘Deepwater barrels are replacing shale as the low-cost barrel’

Offshore E&P activity is undergoing a “structural evolution” according to a recent Energy & Power report from Melius Research, a New York City-based investment research and data analytics firm.

While basins have become increasingly mature, the report noted that global volumes of oil and gas resources approved for development have remained depressed (-40%) since the shale revolution in the 2000s. The industry has moved towards "doing more with less"; expanding or redeveloping existing fields (60% of recent approvals) rather than pursuing new facilities.