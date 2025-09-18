Fugro and NOAA partner to advance remote deep-ocean mapping

Fugro and NOAA Ocean Exploration have entered into a five-year cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) to design and deploy remote, uncrewed technologies that will accelerate deep-ocean mapping and characterization.

This public-private partnership aims to close critical data gaps and enable “informed decisions” about offshore energy, marine resource management, and national security.

The collaboration combines NOAA’s scientific and operational expertise with Fugro’s capabilities in remote and uncrewed systems.

Fugro will contribute its experience designing and operating uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), electric remotely operated vehicles (eROVs), and cloud-based data workflows that link offshore surface platforms and underwater systems with onshore teams in real time. These capabilities will help NOAA explore the deep ocean more efficiently and expand access to scientific data in support of its strategic priorities.

In the coming months, Fugro and NOAA will host joint workshops and demonstrations to launch collaborative projects. These may include new sensor technologies, digital workflows, and data integration tools to support habitat mapping and marine environmental assessment.

The partnership will also support NOAA’s goals in workforce development, digital infrastructure, and public engagement, while helping Fugro refine its remote technologies for broader scientific use.