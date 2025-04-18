Mr. Charlie drilling rig attains National Historic Landmark status

The Historic Sites Act of 1935 authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to identify and recognize nationally significant places that best represent the American experience. Landmark designation recognizes and encourages the preservation of places that have exceptional value for commemorating or illustrating the history of the United States.

Designed by Alden “Doc” Laborde, Mr. Charlie is the first offshore drilling rig that was fully transportable, submersible and self-sufficient, allowing it to drill more than 200 oil and gas wells along the Gulf Coast between 1954 and 1986.

Laborde, a young US Navy engineer, had the idea that a self-sufficient oil rig could be placed on a barge and floated in 40-foot water depths. The idea was revolutionary, but all of the major companies involved in the oil and gas industry at the time passed on the idea. He made the decision to search for investors and eventually found a partner in Charles Murphy, the owner of an independent oil company from El Dorado, Arkansas. Thus the rig was named "Mr. Charlie."