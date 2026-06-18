Two Transocean rigs booked for jobs offshore Norway and Australia

Transocean has confirmed new fixtures for two of its harsh environment semisubmersible drilling rigs.

Harbour Energy will take the Transocean Norge on a 300-day, five-well contract for operations offshore Norway. The program should start in first-quarter 2028, in direct continuation of the rig’s current schedule.

The overall value, excluding mobilization and other services, is about $149 million, with the contractual terms including three one-well options.

Transocean Equinox will drill two wells for Santos Ltd. offshore Western Australia over a 90-day period, currently expected to start during second-quarter 2027. The $36 million award also carries five one-well options.