Two Transocean rigs booked for jobs offshore Norway and Australia

The assignments will start during 2027-28, with a combined value approaching $185 million.
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June 18, 2026
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Transocean Norge offshore rig

The Transocean Norge was awarded a five-well contract with Harbour Energy in Norway. Two years ago, this unit became the first semisubmersible rig to be awarded DNV’s Abate(P+) class notation for best practices in reducing emissions from power generation.

Transocean has confirmed new fixtures for two of its harsh environment semisubmersible drilling rigs.

Harbour Energy will take the Transocean Norge on a 300-day, five-well contract for operations offshore Norway. The program should start in first-quarter 2028, in direct continuation of the rig’s current schedule.

The overall value, excluding mobilization and other services, is about $149 million, with the contractual terms including three one-well options.

Transocean Equinox will drill two wells for Santos Ltd. offshore Western Australia over a 90-day period, currently expected to start during second-quarter 2027. The $36 million award also carries five one-well options.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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