PV Drilling gets contracts for two campaigns offshore Vietnam

PVEP-Cuu Long and Zarubezhneft contract new jackup rigs for Vietnam offshore fields.
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May 15, 2026
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Courtesy PV Drilling
PV DRILLING II JACKUP RIG

PV DRILLING II is a jackup rig capable of operating in water depths up to 400 ft. 

PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Service Corp. (PV Drilling) will supply a second jackup rig for the 2026 drilling campaign on the PVEP–Cuu Long Block 15-1 offshore southern Vietnam.

The 104-day program comprises two wells on the Su Tu Field cluster and is due to start in July.

PV Drilling will deploy the THOR jackup rig owned by partner Borr Drilling to deliver the integrated drilling services.

The company has also signed a contract to provide a jackup for Zarubezhneft EP Vietnam’s oilfield development drilling campaign on offshore Block 12/11. Starting in October, it will be used for drilling on the Thien Nga - Hai Au Field over a 160-day period.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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