PV Drilling gets contracts for two campaigns offshore Vietnam

PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Service Corp. (PV Drilling) will supply a second jackup rig for the 2026 drilling campaign on the PVEP–Cuu Long Block 15-1 offshore southern Vietnam.

The 104-day program comprises two wells on the Su Tu Field cluster and is due to start in July.

PV Drilling will deploy the THOR jackup rig owned by partner Borr Drilling to deliver the integrated drilling services.

The company has also signed a contract to provide a jackup for Zarubezhneft EP Vietnam’s oilfield development drilling campaign on offshore Block 12/11. Starting in October, it will be used for drilling on the Thien Nga - Hai Au Field over a 160-day period.