Transocean rig on location at Thylacine West offshore Australia

The semisub rig will perform an intervention and P&A for Beach Energy in the Otway and Bass basins.
Related To: 
April 28, 2026
Courtesy Beach Energy's "FY26 Third Quarter Activities Report"
Otway Basin map

Beach Energy has taken delivery of the Transocean Equinox semisubmersible rig for a second campaign of work offshore southeastern Australia.

At present, the rig is performing a well intervention at Thylacine West in the Otway Basin. The operation should take about three weeks to complete.

The present campaign will then conclude with P&A of the Trefoil 1 and Yolla 1 wells in the Bass Basin.

Various offshore operators active in the region contracted the rig on a timeshare basis.

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Courtesy Transocean
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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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