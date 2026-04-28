Transocean rig on location at Thylacine West offshore Australia

Beach Energy has taken delivery of the Transocean Equinox semisubmersible rig for a second campaign of work offshore southeastern Australia.

At present, the rig is performing a well intervention at Thylacine West in the Otway Basin. The operation should take about three weeks to complete.

The present campaign will then conclude with P&A of the Trefoil 1 and Yolla 1 wells in the Bass Basin.

Various offshore operators active in the region contracted the rig on a timeshare basis.