Tethered BOP system adapted to stabilize deepwater completion operation

The modifications address wellhead fatigue risk for floating rigs in soft seabed conditions.
March 18, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Trendsetter Vulcan Offshore
Trendsetter Vulcan offshore Hercules tethered BOP

The basic Hercules tethered blowout preventer (TBOP) system configuration employs four subsea tensioners with polyethylene-based tethers anchored to suction pile foundations on the seabed to arrest BOP stack motion above the wellhead and transfer loads to the tethering system, foundations, and seabed to protect the BOP and subsea well structure from the potential effects of a DP event in shallow water. 

Trendsetter Vulcan Offshore (TVO) has delivered a tethered BOP arrangement to a deepwater rig operating in the US Gulf of Mexico, engineered to suppress wellhead fatigue in the soft seabed conditions.

This was for a recent completion project in the central Gulf region. The Hercules tethered BOP system had been developed originally to allow a deepwater floater equipped with a dynamic positioning system to work safely in shallow water.

Under the basic system configuration, four polyethylene-based tethers were anchored to suction pile foundations on the seabed, reducing BOP stack motions above the wellhead and transferring loads to the tethering system, foundations and seabed. The goals were to reduce wellhead cyclic stresses and improve fatigue life.

The soft seafloor close to the well operations location could have induced above-normal fatigue loading on the well system. TVO designed the tethering system to allow wellhead fatigue to be managed with the rig BOPs installed, helping to stabilize the well system.

As a result, operations were completed without incident.

TVO Vice President Kevin Chell said, “This project shows how making minor adjustments to our Hercules technology delivered major results, helping overcome significant technical challenges in relatively deep water.” 

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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