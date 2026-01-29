Borr Drilling takes ownership of five Noble jackup rigs

Borr Drilling has completed its acquisition of five jackup rigs from Noble Corp. for $360 million.

The Noble Tom Prosser, Noble Mick O'Brien, Noble Regina Allen, Noble Resilient and Noble Resolute will be renamed Freyja, Forseti, Sif, Joro and Bestla.

The purchase increases Borr Drilling’s fleet to 29 rigs.

“These five jackup rigs are highly compatible with our existing portfolio and provide well-suited capacity for near-term opportunities.” —CEO Bruno Morand

Until December 2026, Noble will operate two of the rigs for Borr (Noble Mick O'Brien and Noble Resolute) under a bareboat charter agreement, and also Noble Resilient through the remainder of its current contract, including any options the client might exercise.