Transocean adds to drilling backlog with contract awards offshore Brazil, Norway

Transocean has notched its first two drilling contract wins this year, with a combined value of about $168 million.
Offshore Brazil, the Deepwater Mykonos drillship should start a 302-day campaign during the third quarter for bp. The contract terms do not include provision of additional services and compensation for mob/demobilization.
In Norway, the client has exercised three one-well options for the semisub Transocean Enabler representing a cumulative 105 days of work. The program will start in direct continuation of the rig’s current activity, keeping it occupied through September 2027.
