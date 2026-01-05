Transocean adds to drilling backlog with contract awards offshore Brazil, Norway

The fixtures for the ultradeepwater Deepwater Mykonos drillship and the Transocean Enabler semisub will keep both rigs occupied until at least mid-2027.
Jan. 5, 2026
Transocean has notched its first two drilling contract wins this year, with a combined value of about $168 million.

Offshore Brazil, the Deepwater Mykonos drillship should start a 302-day campaign during the third quarter for bp. The contract terms do not include provision of additional services and compensation for mob/demobilization.

In Norway, the client has exercised three one-well options for the semisub Transocean Enabler representing a cumulative 105 days of work. The program will start in direct continuation of the rig’s current activity, keeping it occupied through September 2027.

Dec. 18, 2025
