Chevron, Eni, ONGC tap Valaris, Noble and ABL for offshore drilling and rig management

The Valaris 72 jackup has started drilling an appraisal well for Eni on the Hewett field in the southern UK North Sea, for the Bacton Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project.

This is the first carbon storage appraisal well on acreage licensed by the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), following its carbon storage licensing round in 2023. Consent was issued via the authority’s Well Operations Notifications System.

Drilling is needed to confirm Hewett’s carbon storage potential: the UK continental shelf as a whole contains a potential 78 gigatonnes of CO2 storage capacity in depleted reservoirs and saline aquifers, the NSTA estimates.

Hewett, 18 mi offshore the Norfolk coast, was a gas field originally developed by Phillips, producing between 1969 and 2023.

Eni believes the field could store up to 10 MMmt/yr of CO2 from the Bacton onshore terminal and wider Thames Estuary area, and eventually emissions from other sources in Europe.

Preparations for the well started in May with data sampling, including cutting 270 ft of core, and a nitrogen injection test. Eni plans to use the data from the current operation to derive a fuller picture of the reservoir’s post-production characteristics and conditions, the NSTA added, such as reservoir pressures, injection rates, wellbore integrity, and leakage risks.

Later on, the findings will be made available to other operators of storage projects on the NSTA’s National Data Repository.

Earlier this year, the NSTA issued Eni a permit for its Liverpool Bay CCS development offshore north Wales/northwest England.

In May, the authority issued a call for nominations for further offshore carbon storage locations in UK waters.

Valaris drillship to work for bp offshore Egypt

Valaris has been awarded a five-well contract with bp Exploration Delta Ltd. for the VALARIS DS-12 drillship in Egypt. The contract is scheduled to begin in second-quarter 2026 and has an estimated duration of 350 days.

The estimated total contract value, inclusive of a mobilization fee, is about $140 million. The contract also includes three option wells.