Transocean issues Q1 2025 fleet status update

Transocean Ltd. issued a quarterly fleet status report on April 16 for its offshore drilling rigs and stated its total backlog is about $7.9 billion.

The Deepwater Atlas drillship is currently operating in the US Gulf of Mexico (GoM) for Beacon, and it is scheduled to start a contract for bp in June 2028 in the same region.

The Deepwater Conqueror drillship, also operating in the US GoM, has a contract with Chevron that began April 2023 and is estimated to end in May 2025. It will then move on to work for an undisclosed customer on a contract scheduled for October 2025 through September 2026.

The Deepwater Aquila drillship is working offshore Brazil for Petrobras on a contract that started June 2024 and is scheduled to conclude in June 2027.

The Deepwater Skyros drillship is offshore Angola working for TotalEnergies. That firm contract was estimated to start January 2025 and is scheduled to end in September of this year.

Three semisubmersible rigs are working for Equinor offshore Norway:

Transocean Spitsbergen has contracts lined up with the company that run through August 2027;

Transocean Enabler has work scheduled from July 2024 through June 2027; and

Transocean Encourage will be working through January 2026 (and then it moves on to work with an undisclosed customer for a January 2026 to January 2027 contract).

The Transocean Endurance semisub's contracts with Woodside offshore Australia are scheduled to start April 2025 and end in August 2026.

Moreover, the Transocean Equinox semisub is operating in the same region for an undisclosed customer. That rig's contracts are scheduled from April 2025 to September 2027.

The company's stacked rigs include Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Athena, Ocean Rig Mylos, Discoverer India, Discoverer Americas, Discoverer Clear Leader, Deepwater Champion, Discoverer Luanda, GSF Development Driller I, and Henry Goodrich.