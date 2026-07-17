Offshore wind companies expand fleets, partnerships and project planning

Cadeler has taken delivery of Wind Ace, the second of three new A-class offshore wind installation vessels from the COSCO Shipping Offshore yard in Qidong, China.

The A-class ships are designed for installation of both XXL foundations and next-generation wind turbine generators, supporting the growing scale and complexity of offshore wind developments, Cadeler reported.

Following mobilization, Wind Ace will undergo preparations for its first assignment for ScottishPower Renewables' 960-MW East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm project in the southern UK North Sea.

The contract scope covers transportation and installation of all 64 wind turbines and the associated foundations. To switch between these tasks, the vessel will undergo a short conversion process.

Offshore works are due to begin next year, with Wind Ace acting alongside one of Cadeler's O-class vessels.

ScottishPower Renewables is a subsidiary of the Iberdrola Group.

WHY THIS NEWS MATTERS: The A-class vessels are designed to handle larger turbines and foundations, helping developers execute increasingly complex offshore wind projects.

Entr, Unitech working on electrical transmission concept for North Sea Bellrock wind project

European power producer Nadar has contracted Aker Solutions’ consultancy division Entr and its subsidiary Unitech Power Systems to perform electrical infrastructure studies for the Bellrock wind farm in the UK central North Sea.

The proposed 1.8-GW development is 120 km from the coast of Aberdeenshire, eastern Scotland. The studies will target an optimized solution covering the full electrical transmission system, from offshore power generation through to onshore grid connection.

Entr and Unitech will consider multiple transmission configurations, alongside requirements for inter-array cabling, offshore and onshore substations, export cables and grid integration.