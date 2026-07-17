Offshore wind companies expand fleets, partnerships and project planning

Offshore wind companies are advancing project execution, infrastructure planning and operational capabilities through a series of recent developments:
- Cadeler has expanded its installation fleet with the delivery of a new A-class vessel for next-generation turbine and foundation work;
- Aker Solutions subsidiaries Entr and Unitech are supporting transmission studies for the proposed Bellrock wind farm offshore Scotland;
- Elsewhere, new partnerships in South Korea and across the wind operations sector aim to strengthen asset management, risk mitigation and O&M performance; and
- Siemens Energy has unveiled plans to unite its renewable energy business under a new corporate brand.
Cadeler receives second A-class offshore wind construction vessel
Cadeler has taken delivery of Wind Ace, the second of three new A-class offshore wind installation vessels from the COSCO Shipping Offshore yard in Qidong, China.
The A-class ships are designed for installation of both XXL foundations and next-generation wind turbine generators, supporting the growing scale and complexity of offshore wind developments, Cadeler reported.
Following mobilization, Wind Ace will undergo preparations for its first assignment for ScottishPower Renewables' 960-MW East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm project in the southern UK North Sea.
The contract scope covers transportation and installation of all 64 wind turbines and the associated foundations. To switch between these tasks, the vessel will undergo a short conversion process.
Offshore works are due to begin next year, with Wind Ace acting alongside one of Cadeler's O-class vessels.
ScottishPower Renewables is a subsidiary of the Iberdrola Group.
WHY THIS NEWS MATTERS: The A-class vessels are designed to handle larger turbines and foundations, helping developers execute increasingly complex offshore wind projects.
Entr, Unitech working on electrical transmission concept for North Sea Bellrock wind project
European power producer Nadar has contracted Aker Solutions’ consultancy division Entr and its subsidiary Unitech Power Systems to perform electrical infrastructure studies for the Bellrock wind farm in the UK central North Sea.
The proposed 1.8-GW development is 120 km from the coast of Aberdeenshire, eastern Scotland. The studies will target an optimized solution covering the full electrical transmission system, from offshore power generation through to onshore grid connection.
Entr and Unitech will consider multiple transmission configurations, alongside requirements for inter-array cabling, offshore and onshore substations, export cables and grid integration.
Their findings on cost, schedule and supply chain requirements will support procurement planning, and help to reduce risk as the project progresses through future design, consenting and investment phases.
The consent application for Bellrock’s Wind Farm Development Area, submitted in April, is passing through the determination process.
Further work continues on the offshore and onshore transmission infrastructure, including engineering design, surveys, site selection and stakeholder consultations.
Subject to consents/approvals, the project will transition through further transmission consenting, procurement preparation and investment decision stages.
BlueFloat Energy and Renantis Partnership joined forces in 2023 to develop Bellrock and Broadshore in response to the 2022 ScotWind licensing round.
WHY THIS NEWS MATTERS: Bellrock could become a major source of renewable power for the UK, and these studies should help reduce technical and commercial risks as the project moves toward investment decisions.
OWC, OEG join KLEM-led South Korea venture
Renewable energy consultancy OWC has entered a memorandum of understanding with Korea Leading Energy Management (KLEM) and OEG on an offshore wind balance of plant (BoP) operations and maintenance (O&M) services collaboration in South Korea.
KLEM will serve as the main contractor, with OWC performing technical assurance and asset management, and OEG providing marine, subsea and offshore operational services.
OWC's CEO William Cleverly, “South Korea has ambitious offshore wind growth targets with 25 GW by 2035. As more projects enter the operational phase, offshore wind asset owners will face increasing pressure to maintain asset reliability, maximize operational performance and protect long-term asset value.”
WHY THIS NEWS MATTERS: South Korea is targeting significant offshore wind growth, creating demand for experienced O&M providers that can help projects maintain reliability, performance and long-term asset value as they enter operation.
Aviva, ONYX team up for predictive analytics/insurance service
Another new collaboration brings together Aviva’s Global Risk Management Solutions and ONYX Insight, a provider of predictive analytics for the global wind industry.
The partners aim to help wind asset owners and operators reduce operational and insurance risk and optimize the life-cycles of their facilities.
Enhancing and maintaining turbine performance represents one of the main operational costs faced by owners and operators during projects.
The partnership will offer ONYX Insight’s AI-driven predictive analytics and Aviva’s risk management to help owners mitigate downtime, manage O&M risk and protect their assets’ value, while also aligning operational performance with insurance requirements.
Alexis Grenon, CEO of ONYX Insight, said the service would help reduce risk across the entire turbine and project life-cycle, from early operation through to later-stage optimization/life extension.
“There is increasing pressure on insurers and wind asset owners to enhance resilience strategies as the industry grapples with aging fleets and an uptick in serial defects…," said Chris Andrews, director of Aviva Global Risk Management Solutions. “Wider uptake of data and analytics can provide more insight into turbine condition, strengthen underwriting and deliver better risk management practices, helping to prevent unplanned downtime and unexpected costs."
WHY THIS NEWS MATTERS: As offshore wind fleets age and turbine reliability becomes a greater concern, operators are increasingly turning to data-driven tools to reduce downtime, extend asset life and manage insurance risk.
Siemens Energy to rebrand as Omterra, unite Siemens Gamesa under one brand
Siemens Energy has unveiled plans to adopt the new corporate brand Omterra. This will bring Siemens Energy and its wind power business Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy together under a single name as the company continues its transition following its 2020 spin-off from Siemens AG.
The rebranding will begin later this year and be implemented in stages, with the company stating that its strategic direction and operations will remain unchanged.
WHY THIS NEWS MATTERS: The rebranding will create a single corporate identity for two well-known offshore wind businesses, a change Offshore's readers are likely to encounter in future project, technology and market announcements.