Offshore wind roundup: Energy island milestone, DEME’s WTIV debut and FairWind acquisition

From major offshore infrastructure milestones in the North Sea to vessel deliveries and biodiversity innovations, the offshore wind sector continues to scale up in scope and ambition.

This roundup highlights key developments, including the completion of 2025 caisson installations at Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth Island, the delivery of DEME’s next-generation wind turbine installation vessel, the first real-world deployment of Reef cubes for scour protection, and FairWind’s strategic expansion into the Asia-Pacific market.

Last caisson for 2025 installed at Princess Elisabeth Island

The TM Edison consortium, which includes DEME and Jan de Nul, has installed the final caisson this year at the artificial Princess Elisabeth Island in the Belgian North Sea.

The project is developing the world’s first energy island, developed by Elia Transmission Belgium. This year’s offshore campaign involved 15 ships, including jackup vessels, supply vessels and tugboats.

The concrete caissons, weighing up to 22,000 t, form the outer walls of the future island, 45 km from the Belgian coast. It will connect offshore wind farms in the North Sea and may also serve in the future as an energy hub for international interconnectors to Belgium’s electricity grid.

Preparations have now started for the next construction phase, with offshore activities due to resume next spring.

WTIV newbuild to start offshore wind operations in 2026

DEME also recently revealed that it had taken delivery of the new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) called Norse Wind.

It was designed by Gusto MSC and built by CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China. It is designed to install next-generation of offshore wind turbines, with rotor diameters of over 300 m and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 t. The vessel’s 3,200-t crane can perform lifts in water depths of up to 70 m.

Havfram, the Norwegian contractor acquired by DEME in April, had initiated construction of Norse Wind in 2023. The vessel is already contracted for several offshore wind projects and has a strong pipeline through 2030, DEME said. The WTIV is scheduled to begin operations in first-half 2026.

Sister vessel Norse Energi is due to be delivered early in 2026.