Ørsted, New England states sue Trump administration over Revolution Wind decision

The lawsuit alleges that BOEM’s stop work order on the nearly completed project was illegal.
Related To: 
Sept. 10, 2025
ID 352828026 © Dzmitry Auramchik | Dreamstime.com
Orsted, New England states sue Trump administration over Revolution Wind decision

Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted and the states of Rhode Island and Connecticut have filed suit against the Trump administration, alleging that its decision to block construction of the nearly finished Revolution Wind project is illegal.

As reported by Reuters, the suit from Rhode Island and Connecticut was filed in federal court in Rhode Island late on Sept. 4. It asked the court to declare the stop-work order unlawful.

“This kind of erratic and reckless governing is blatantly illegal, and we’re suing to stop it,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong was quoted to say.

An Interior Department spokesperson reportedly said that the agency would not comment on the litigation. 

Revolution Wind, a 50/50 joint venture between wind developer Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables, said it had already spent about $5 billion on the project, and that it will incur costs of another $1 billion if the order remains in place.

Ørsted and Skyborn warned of potential delays, citing limited availability of specialized vessels required for offshore wind construction. 

If the vessels depart due to the stoppage, the project would likely be delayed by at least a year, or even be at risk of cancellation, the filing said.

Exclusive content:

ID 211476607 © David Maddock | Dreamstime.com
offshore wind vessel
Focusing on the supply chain's role in offshore wind sustainability, logistical choices—such as vessel selection, port infrastructure and route planning—are crucial levers for...
Aug. 13, 2025
Photo 103288556 © Woo Bing Siew | Dreamstime.com
Energy Transition Beyond the Horizon
There’s a problem with the term, the very idea, of an “energy transition.”
July 31, 2025
Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Offshore Europe 2025: Heard on the show floor
Quantifying logistics emissions in offshore wind provides a case for smarter supply chains