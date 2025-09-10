Ørsted, New England states sue Trump administration over Revolution Wind decision

Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted and the states of Rhode Island and Connecticut have filed suit against the Trump administration, alleging that its decision to block construction of the nearly finished Revolution Wind project is illegal.

As reported by Reuters, the suit from Rhode Island and Connecticut was filed in federal court in Rhode Island late on Sept. 4. It asked the court to declare the stop-work order unlawful.

“This kind of erratic and reckless governing is blatantly illegal, and we’re suing to stop it,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong was quoted to say.

An Interior Department spokesperson reportedly said that the agency would not comment on the litigation.

Revolution Wind, a 50/50 joint venture between wind developer Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables, said it had already spent about $5 billion on the project, and that it will incur costs of another $1 billion if the order remains in place.

Ørsted and Skyborn warned of potential delays, citing limited availability of specialized vessels required for offshore wind construction.

If the vessels depart due to the stoppage, the project would likely be delayed by at least a year, or even be at risk of cancellation, the filing said.