China builds ‘record-breaking’ floating wind turbine

Chinese engineers have created a prototype floating wind turbine that they say has broken power generation records, according to a recent report on livescience.com and several other wire services.

This development, the report indicates, “could potentially usher in a new generation of renewable power generation.”

The turbine is the result of research by Chinese energy giant China Huaneng Group and power generator Dongfang Electric Corp., both of which are state-owned enterprises.

The turbine is said to be capable of generating 17 megawatts (MW) of electricity, or 68 million kilowatt hours (kWh) over the course of a year. Such performance could power the equivalent of 6,300 American households for a year, according to US Energy Information Administration data.