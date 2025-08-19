China builds ‘record-breaking’ floating wind turbine

Engineers have created a prototype floating wind turbine that is said to be capable of generating 17 MW of electricity.
Aug. 19, 2025
Courtesy China Huaneng Group/Dongfang Electric Corp.
China Huaneng Group and Dongfang Electric Corp. have produced a new 17MW direct-drive wind turbine nacelle designed for floating offshore wind platforms.

Chinese engineers have created a prototype floating wind turbine that they say has broken power generation records, according to a recent report on livescience.com and several other wire services.

This development, the report indicates, “could potentially usher in a new generation of renewable power generation.” 

The turbine is the result of research by Chinese energy giant China Huaneng Group and power generator Dongfang Electric Corp., both of which are state-owned enterprises.

The turbine is said to be capable of generating 17 megawatts (MW) of electricity, or 68 million kilowatt hours (kWh) over the course of a year. Such performance could power the equivalent of 6,300 American households for a year, according to US Energy Information Administration data.

ID 345888174 | Ai © Prostockstudio | Dreamstime.com
wind turbine stands resilient amidst turbulent ocean waves
The integration of live environmental data with AI-powered models enhances forecast accuracy, enabling safer, more sustainable offshore wind operations while reducing downtime...
Aug. 18, 2025

To generate this power, the nacelle—the central component within a wind turbine that contains the actual generator—sits atop a 489-ft-tall (152-m) tower, with blades that add up to a diameter of 860 ft (262 m).

Each “sweep,” or 360-degree rotation, of the blades encompasses an area of 53,000 sq m, or almost eight soccer fields’ worth.

Increasing the amount of electricity a single turbine can generate is important in encouraging greater adoption of wind power, since it reduces the overall number of turbines that have to be installed in each wind farm. This drives down the cost and reduces the time before turbines begin generating power.

But the farther out to sea that the turbines are, the more extreme wind conditions they may be forced to withstand. China Huaneng Group has stated that the test turbine can endure waves in excess of 78 ft (24 m) high, as well as typhoon-speed winds—those in excess of 64 knots (73 miles per hour).

Later this year, the turbine will undergo testing off the coast of Yangjiang in southern China. If successful, the developers says that it could mark a breakthrough in offshore renewable energy by demonstrating that floating turbines can reliably generate large-scale electricity in deepwaters, where traditional fixed-bottom structures are not viable.

Dongfang Electric also tested a 26-MW fixed-bottom turbine in June 2025. 

According to the Global Wind Energy Council, 80% of the world’s offshore wind generation potential is in water deeper than 195 ft (60 m), too deep for fixed-bottom turbines.

As the use of floating wind turbines expands, proponents say energy companies and nation states could potentially increase the amount of energy produced from wind by putting turbines in deeper waters.

Editor's note: This story is an update to "China tests ‘world’s largest’ offshore wind turbine," which was published by Offshore on June 3, 2025.

