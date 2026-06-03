Delfin Midstream announces $5-billion FID for first FLNG vessel

Delfin Midstream Inc. says that it has made the final investment decision (FID) for the first FLNG vessel of the Delfin LNG project under development offshore Louisiana.

Delfin FLNG 1 will be the first floating liquefaction facility in the United States and the largest FLNG project globally, with an expected export capacity of 4.4 million tonnes of LNG per year.

Delfin says that achieving a positive FID is a significant milestone since it works to deliver reliable, low-cost LNG exports from the United States to customers around the world.

Concurrent with the FID, a group of investors led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock; as well as existing Delfin investors Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), owner of the world’s largest fleet of LNG carriers; Vitol, a leading energy and commodities trader; and Diameter Capital Partners, a leading alternative credit asset manager, have agreed to invest in the first phase of this critical energy infrastructure project.

Dudley Poston, Delfin CEO, said: “Securing FID for our first FLNG vessel is a groundbreaking milestone not only for Delfin, but also for global energy security. We are excited by our ability to support US energy and maritime dominance by bringing safe, reliable, low-cost LNG exports to market. This monumental achievement is a testament to the strength of our partnerships, meaningful collaboration across all project stakeholders and the hard work of our dedicated team. We look forward to working closely with GIP, MOL and Vitol on delivering this first phase of the Delfin LNG project.”