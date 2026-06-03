Delfin Midstream awards $2.9-billion FLNG construction contract to Samsung Heavy Industries

Delfin Midstream Inc. has taken a significant step forward with its groundbreaking Delfin LNG project offshore Louisiana. The company has awarded Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) of South Korea the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract for the first FLNG vessel, valued at approximately $2.9 billion, according to recent reports from Bloomberg and the Baton Rouge Business Report.

This follows an initial Letter of Award (LOA) signed in October 2025, which was extended in January 2026 after successful early engagement work. The full contract award reserves SHI’s dock for construction of the first vessel and paves the way for immediate execution once FID is reached.

The Delfin LNG project is poised to become the first US offshore LNG export facility utilizing floating production technology. Located at a brownfield deepwater port in the Gulf of Mexico (off Louisiana), it leverages existing infrastructure, including Delfin’s acquired UTOS pipeline system, to minimize additional capital needs. The full development envisions up to three FLNG vessels with a combined capacity of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, with the first unit targeting around 4.4 mtpa.

Delfin has secured binding long-term Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) for approximately 3.3 mtpa with offtakers including Centrica, Vitol, Hartree, Gunvor, and Expand Energy (formerly Chesapeake), supporting the commercial foundation for the first vessel. Additional offtake discussions are ongoing for the second and third units.

The project has obtained key regulatory approvals, including a Deepwater Port License from the US Maritime Administration (MARAD) and US Department of Energy (DOE) authorization for non-FTA LNG exports. Progress on financing for the estimated $4.3 billion first phase is reported to be nearing closure.

Dudley Poston, CEO of Delfin Midstream, highlighted the project’s momentum: “With the last parts of the project coming together, we are very pleased to plan for the FID and immediate execution... Our project represents a significant milestone in the development of critical energy infrastructure in the United States.”

SHI will lead the EPCI scope, with Black & Veatch as a key subcontractor for topsides engineering, procurement, and commissioning using Air Products’ PRICO liquefaction technology. Siemens Energy has already been contracted for critical gas turbine packages.

FID for the first FLNG vessel is anticipated imminently (targeted in recent months following pipeline repairs and regulatory steps), with first LNG production eyed for around 2029–2031. Plans for the second vessel could follow shortly after, with SHI dock reservations in place.