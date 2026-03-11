‘Big Beautiful Gulf 2’ lease sale generates nearly $47 million in high bids

Analysis

With BBG2, the industry focused on a small number of blocks, with major players like bp, Chevron, Shell, Woodside, LLOG, and Anadarko dominating the top bids. This contrasted sharply with the trend in recent Gulf sales, where totals have generally been higher and more blocks attracted interest.

BBG2’s $47 million total is notably lower than BBG1 ($300 million) and pre-OBBBA sales like 261 ($382 million) or 259 (~$264 million). This suggests potentially waning initial enthusiasm after the strong BBG1 turnout, possibly due to factors like commodity price fluctuations, focus on existing inventories, or the rapid cadence of sales (BBG1 in Dec. 2025, BBG2 in March 2026, with BBG3 already proposed for Aug. 2026).

Participation dropped to just 13 companies and 25 blocks (vs. 30 companies/181 blocks in BBG1), but the top bids remained competitive among majors (bp’s dominant $21 million bid echoes patterns where a few large players drive totals).

The US Outer Continental Shelf spans 160 million acres and is estimated to contain 29.59 billion barrels of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil and 54.84 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

In Fiscal Year 2025, oil production on the Outer Continental Shelf made up 677.2 million barrels, representing 14% of all domestic production. This equates to an average of approximately 1.86 million barrels of oil per day of production.

For more information about Lease Sale BBG2 including lease terms, maps, and bid results, visit https://www.boem.gov/oil-gas-energy/leasing/big-beautiful-gulf-2-bbg2-oil-gas-lease-sale.

The BOEM says that final results will be posted on www.boem.gov with a statistical summary to be released within 90 days.