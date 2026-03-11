‘Big Beautiful Gulf 2’ lease sale generates nearly $47 million in high bids

But results indicate considerable decline compared to BBG1 lease sale total of $300 million.
March 11, 2026
Courtesy BOEM
The Department of the Interior has announced that today’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Lease Sale “Big Beautiful Gulf 2,” or BBG2, generated $46,976,423 in high bids.

The sale, the second non-discretionary offshore oil and gas lease sale required under President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBA) in what it describes as “the Gulf of America,” included 25 blocks that received high bids covering approximately 141,000 acres in federal waters. Overall, thirteen companies submitted 38 bids. 

Lease Sale BBG2 supports Executive Order 14154, “Unleashing American Energy,” that outlines President Trump’s expansion of offshore oil and gas development in order to strengthen national energy security, lower energy costs, and increase economic competitiveness.

The top ten bidders in today's lease sale included

  1. BP Exploration & Production Inc. — $21,009,990.00
  2. Chevron U.S.A. Inc. — $5,887,188.00
  3. Chevron U.S.A. Inc. — $4,967,067.00
  4. Shell Offshore Inc. — $1,140,240.00
  5. LLOG Exploration Offshore, L.L.C. — $1,101,202.00
  6. Walter Oil & Gas Corporation — $970,713.00
  7. BP Exploration & Production Inc. — $885,990.00  
  8. Woodside Energy (Deepwater) Inc. — $806,290.00
  9. Anadarko US Offshore LLC — $753,025.00
  10. Anadarko US Offshore LLC — $753,025.00
Courtesy BOEM
‘Big Beautiful Gulf 2’ lease sale top bids

Analysis

With BBG2, the industry focused on a small number of blocks, with major players like bp, Chevron, Shell, Woodside, LLOG, and Anadarko dominating the top bids. This contrasted sharply with the trend in recent Gulf sales, where totals have generally been higher and more blocks attracted interest.

BBG2’s $47 million total is notably lower than BBG1 ($300 million) and pre-OBBBA sales like 261 ($382 million) or 259 (~$264 million). This suggests potentially waning initial enthusiasm after the strong BBG1 turnout, possibly due to factors like commodity price fluctuations, focus on existing inventories, or the rapid cadence of sales (BBG1 in Dec. 2025, BBG2 in March 2026, with BBG3 already proposed for Aug. 2026).

Participation dropped to just 13 companies and 25 blocks (vs. 30 companies/181 blocks in BBG1), but the top bids remained competitive among majors (bp’s dominant $21 million bid echoes patterns where a few large players drive totals).

The US Outer Continental Shelf spans 160 million acres and is estimated to contain 29.59 billion barrels of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil and 54.84 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

In Fiscal Year 2025, oil production on the Outer Continental Shelf made up 677.2 million barrels, representing 14% of all domestic production. This equates to an average of approximately 1.86 million barrels of oil per day of production.

For more information about Lease Sale BBG2 including lease terms, maps, and bid results, visit https://www.boem.gov/oil-gas-energy/leasing/big-beautiful-gulf-2-bbg2-oil-gas-lease-sale.

The BOEM says that final results will be posted on www.boem.gov with a statistical summary to be released within 90 days.

 

