Trion production, storage and drilling operations advancing in Far East and at GoM location

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and COSCO are constructing the FPU and FSO, with the first xmas tree completed by OneSubsea in Malaysia.
Related To: 
Feb. 28, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Woodside
Woodside’s Trion project

Woodside’s Trion project, the first deepwater oil development in Mexico’s history, reached 50% completion at year-end 2025.

Woodside Energy has issued updates on construction work for the deepwater Trion oil project offshore Mexico.

In the latest edition of Woodside’s Living Energy publication, the company noted the advanced progress on the floating production unit at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The platform is named ‘Tlaloc’ after the Aztec rain god. Its hull has been floated out, and the first of three large topside modules has been installed; each will weigh almost 6,000 mt.

It was a complex lift and mating operation, the company added, that involved close coordination among various teams.

Woodside's Trion project

Trion is a joint venture between Woodside Energy (60%, operator) and Mexican state-owned PEMEX (40%). The project is targeting first oil in 2028.

At the COSCO yard in China, fabrication is underway of the floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel ‘Chalchi’ – named after the Aztec water deity Chalchiuhtlicue – and the disconnectable turret mooring (DTM) system.

Following delivery to the field location, the DTM will be moored in 2,300 m of water. The Chalchi will be capable of storing up to 950,000 bbl and operating on station over its 27-year design life.

In Johor Bahru, Malaysia, the OneSubsea manufacturing base has completed the Trion’s first xmas tree, comprising 49,000 components. It will control the flow of hydrocarbons from subsea wells.

Early in March, the Deepwater Thalassa drillship should arrive at the field to start work on the 24-well drilling and completion program.

Trion is a joint venture between Woodside Energy (60%, operator) and PEMEX (40%). They are aiming for first oil in 2028.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Transocean
Transocean’s Deepwater Proteus was deployed by INEOS/Shell for what would be their Nashville discovery in the Norphlet play in the Mississippi Canyon area.
Survey shows that the recent trend of subdued exploration continues, with operators emphasizing appraisal drilling and possible tiebacks to existing infrastructure.
Feb. 19, 2026
Courtesy Allison Smith / Shell
Shell's Appomattox platform in the Gulf of Mexico
Project delays in 2024 and 2025 have tempered optimism but also provided breathing room for the supply chain, easing capacity constraints and moderating cost inflation. Survey...
Feb. 6, 2026
Courtesy MapSearch/Offshore
Gulf of Mexico map 2026
Offshore highlights US Gulf of Mexico crude oil and natural gas fields, pipelines and platforms, lease operators and more.
Jan. 27, 2026
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Subsea raw water injection at Buzios tackling topside constraints and driving recovery offshore Brazil