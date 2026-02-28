Trion production, storage and drilling operations advancing in Far East and at GoM location

Woodside Energy has issued updates on construction work for the deepwater Trion oil project offshore Mexico.

In the latest edition of Woodside’s Living Energy publication, the company noted the advanced progress on the floating production unit at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The platform is named ‘Tlaloc’ after the Aztec rain god. Its hull has been floated out, and the first of three large topside modules has been installed; each will weigh almost 6,000 mt.

It was a complex lift and mating operation, the company added, that involved close coordination among various teams.