Trion production, storage and drilling operations advancing in Far East and at GoM location
Woodside Energy has issued updates on construction work for the deepwater Trion oil project offshore Mexico.
In the latest edition of Woodside’s Living Energy publication, the company noted the advanced progress on the floating production unit at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.
The platform is named ‘Tlaloc’ after the Aztec rain god. Its hull has been floated out, and the first of three large topside modules has been installed; each will weigh almost 6,000 mt.
It was a complex lift and mating operation, the company added, that involved close coordination among various teams.
At the COSCO yard in China, fabrication is underway of the floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel ‘Chalchi’ – named after the Aztec water deity Chalchiuhtlicue – and the disconnectable turret mooring (DTM) system.
Following delivery to the field location, the DTM will be moored in 2,300 m of water. The Chalchi will be capable of storing up to 950,000 bbl and operating on station over its 27-year design life.
In Johor Bahru, Malaysia, the OneSubsea manufacturing base has completed the Trion’s first xmas tree, comprising 49,000 components. It will control the flow of hydrocarbons from subsea wells.
Early in March, the Deepwater Thalassa drillship should arrive at the field to start work on the 24-well drilling and completion program.
Trion is a joint venture between Woodside Energy (60%, operator) and PEMEX (40%). They are aiming for first oil in 2028.