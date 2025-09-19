Viridien imaging Laconia III OBN dataset over US Gulf Paleogene trend

Viridien and TGS have completed acquisition of the Laconia Phase III ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the US Gulf.

Phase 3 covers 151 Outer Continental Shelf blocks, and has been designed to expand ultra-long offset low-frequency OBN coverage of the Paleogene trend to improved subsurface imaging over a geologically complex region.

The coverage includes BP’s 2006 Kaskida field discovery, where a sixth hub project is under development, and more than 100 blocks of unlicensed acreage, Viridien said in a news announcement of September 19.

TGS’ deepwater OBN team deployed ZXPLR nodes and Sercel’s Tuned Pulse Source system for the survey. Viridien will apply elastic full-waveform inversion (E-FWI) to improve the dataset’s subsalt structural clarity and support further exploration in the central Keathley Canyon.

Initial products should be issued by the end of next month, in time for the offshore lease sale scheduled in December. Final products will follow in early 2027.