bp launches sale of UK North Sea business as portfolio focus shifts elsewhere

bp has decided to put its UK North Sea business up for sale.

Which UK North Sea assets is bp selling?

bp's portfolio for sale includes interests in the Clair and Schiehallion developments west of Shetland and the ETAP production hub in the central UK North Sea, among other assets.

“The North Sea remains integral to the UK's energy system,” said CEO Meg O’Neill, who joined the company earlier this year from Woodside Energy. “However, as we focus our portfolio and direct capital to our highest-value opportunities, we believe our North Sea business will be better positioned as part of another company. It has world-class people, resilient assets and a proud heritage, and it is precisely these qualities that can attract an owner ready to back its next chapter.“

The company started oil production in the UK North Sea in the 1970s and went on to develop some of the sector’s largest fields, many of which remain in service today under the stewardship of specialist late-life operators such as EnQuest, Serica Energy and the Neo Next+ joint venture.

Various UK newspapers report that the company presently employs about 1,100 staff for its North Sea operations, which are said to be generating just below 100,000 boe/d of oil and gas.

But the company has not followed other majors that have entered larger joint ventures to sustain UK offshore activity such as Shell, Eni and TotalEnergies.

Rystad Energy assesses the overall value of bp’s North Sea business at $2.6 billion, the Financial Times reported. Rystad analyst Matt Cooper expected UK heavyweights Neo Next + and Ithaca Energy in particular to be monitoring the situation.