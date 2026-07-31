bp launches sale of UK North Sea business as portfolio focus shifts elsewhere

bp has begun marketing its UK North Sea business, including interests west of Shetland and in the ETAP area, as it redirects capital toward higher-growth opportunities elsewhere.​
July 31, 2026
4 min read
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Key highlights:

  • bp has formally launched the sale of its UK North Sea business.

  • The portfolio includes major positions in the Clair and Schiehallion areas west of Shetland and the ETAP complex. 

  • Rystad Energy estimates the business could be worth about $2.6 billion. 

  • Potential bidders may include UK-focused operators such as Neo Next+ and Ithaca Energy. 

  • bp is increasingly targeting growth opportunities in other regions, including offshore India.

 

Courtesy bp
Clair Ridge offshore production

bp started up Clair Ridge production in late 2018.

UK North Sea by the numbers

  • ~100,000 boe/d current production from bp-operated UK North Sea assets
  • 24 North Sea fields in the portfolio
  • Estimated asset value: $2.6 billion
  • Up to $3 billion in projected decommissioning liabilities
  • About 1,100 employees associated with the business

bp has decided to put its UK North Sea business up for sale.

Which UK North Sea assets is bp selling?

bp's portfolio for sale includes interests in the Clair and Schiehallion developments west of Shetland and the ETAP production hub in the central UK North Sea, among other assets.

“The North Sea remains integral to the UK's energy system,” said CEO Meg O’Neill, who joined the company earlier this year from Woodside Energy. “However, as we focus our portfolio and direct capital to our highest-value opportunities, we believe our North Sea business will be better positioned as part of another company. It has world-class people, resilient assets and a proud heritage, and it is precisely these qualities that can attract an owner ready to back its next chapter.“

The company started oil production in the UK North Sea in the 1970s and went on to develop some of the sector’s largest fields, many of which remain in service today under the stewardship of specialist late-life operators such as EnQuest, Serica Energy and the Neo Next+ joint venture.

Various UK newspapers report that the company presently employs about 1,100 staff for its North Sea operations, which are said to be generating just below 100,000 boe/d of oil and gas.

But the company has not followed other majors that have entered larger joint ventures to sustain UK offshore activity such as Shell, Eni and TotalEnergies.

Rystad Energy assesses the overall value of bp’s North Sea business at $2.6 billion, the Financial Times reported. Rystad analyst Matt Cooper expected UK heavyweights Neo Next + and Ithaca Energy in particular to be monitoring the situation.

Why this news matters:

  • The move marks one of the most significant portfolio changes by a major operator in the UK North Sea, potentially creating acquisition opportunities for independent producers and private-equity-backed operators. 

  • The sale adds to a broader shift in UK North Sea ownership, with majors increasingly ceding mature assets to independent operators willing to manage production and decommissioning over the long term.

Courtesy bp
bp North Sea asset map

bp North Sea asset map

bp’s three UK production strongholds are at the Clair and Schiehallion oil fields west of Shetland (the company was the first to launch developments in this area) and the ETAP complex in the central UK North Sea.

Challenges facing the UK North Sea

Before successive UK governments introduced and then increased windfall taxes on the industry from 2022 onwards, the company had considered a third standalone development of the giant Clair Field, Clair South.

But development of UK fields of all types has stalled in recent times, due to a combination of fiscal conditions, hostility to new exploration licenses and zealous opponents mounting successful legal challenges to planned new projects.

Of the 24 fields that bp operates in the North Sea, the Financial Times reported that half are entering the decommissioning phase with projected decommissioning costs of up to $3 billion. The company may opt to retain those fields, the newspaper suggested, to secure a higher price for the productive part of its business.

bp's growth focus extends beyond the North Sea

It’s not just the UK where the company has sought to scale back its activities. Earlier in July it announced that it would exit the high potential, but also high cost Bay du Nord project offshore eastern Canada, leaving Equinor as the sole owner.

bp sees better growth prospects in other E&P jurisdictions, notably offshore India. In June, the company signed a new technical services contract with operator ONGC. This expands their collaboration from the Mumbai High complex, signed in February 2025, to fields in the Western Offshore Basin.

This should lead to broader deployment of more modern technologies, bp said, across multiple mature hydrocarbon production centers.

While ONGC will retain full operational control of the assets, bp will work with the company’s multi-disciplinary teams to identify opportunities for interventions covering reservoirs, wells and production facilities.

As before, the main goals are to slow natural production declines, boost hydrocarbon recovery and operations efficiency, and support sustained production growth.

Over the first two years of the new contract, bp will receive a fixed fee, to be followed by a service fee linked to a percentage share of revenue generated from net incremental hydrocarbon production.

Contributors:

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Staff Writer / Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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