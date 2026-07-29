COSL Pioneer starts Balder Phase VI drilling campaign in North Sea

Vår Energi expects to complete a planned shutdown shortly of the Jotun FPSO serving the Balder area in the North Sea, partner Kistos said in a results update.

The FPSO debottlenecking project is advancing as part of the broader Balder area redevelopment program. This is designed to increase processing capacity and operational flexibility, and enable removal of the Balder FPU in 2028.

Having completed Balder Phase V drilling, the semisub COSL Pioneer has spud the single Phase VI trilateral well.

The King well has also been drilled from the Ringhorne platform, with both developments expected to contribute additional production later this year.

Norwegian Sea production update

Also offshore Norway, Harbour Energy brought onstream the Dvalin Nord gas field at the end of June via a subsea tieback to the Heidrun platform, partner DNO reported in its trading update.

The development adds new gas volumes through existing infrastructure, reflecting the continued role of tieback projects in extending production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and accelerating time to market for new discoveries.