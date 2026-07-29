COSL Pioneer starts Balder Phase VI drilling campaign in North Sea

The COSL Pioneer has spud a trilateral production well for Balder Phase VI, while upgrades to the Jotun FPSO move forward ahead of additional production later this year.
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July 29, 2026
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Courtesy COSL
COSL Pioneer semisubmersible drilling rig

The COSL Pioneer semisubmersible drilling rig has started drilling the Balder Phase VI trilateral well in the North Sea.

Project at a Glance: Balder redevelopment

  • Operator: Vår Energi
  • Location: Norwegian North Sea
  • Current activity: Balder Phase VI trilateral well drilling
  • Infrastructure: Jotun FPSO upgrade and debottlenecking
  • Near-term milestones: King and Phase VI wells expected online in 2026
  • Long-term objective: Removal of the Balder FPU in 2028

Vår Energi expects to complete a planned shutdown shortly of the Jotun FPSO serving the Balder area in the North Sea, partner Kistos said in a results update.

The FPSO debottlenecking project is advancing as part of the broader Balder area redevelopment program. This is designed to increase processing capacity and operational flexibility, and enable removal of the Balder FPU in 2028.

Having completed Balder Phase V drilling, the semisub COSL Pioneer has spud the single Phase VI trilateral well.

The King well has also been drilled from the Ringhorne platform, with both developments expected to contribute additional production later this year.

Norwegian Sea production update

Also offshore Norway, Harbour Energy brought onstream the Dvalin Nord gas field at the end of June via a subsea tieback to the Heidrun platform, partner DNO reported in its trading update.

The development adds new gas volumes through existing infrastructure, reflecting the continued role of tieback projects in extending production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and accelerating time to market for new discoveries.

Key takeaway

The Balder redevelopment highlights how North Sea operators are extending field life and maximizing recovery through a combination of new wells, infrastructure upgrades and tieback-led development strategies.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Staff Writer / Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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