Vår Energi adding incremental/tieback developments in Balder, Fenja areas

Vår Energi expects to sanction up to eight new development projects offshore Norway this year, according to the company's latest quarterly results report.

The company has already submitted plans for two of these, which will recover about 120 MMboe combined: the Goliat Gas Export project in the Barents Sea and the 9-MMboe King development in the North Sea. The single extended reach well will be drilled from the Ringhorne platform in the North Sea and should enter production in late 2026.

The Balder Next project includes debottlenecking of the Jotun FPSO in the North Sea, allowing the Balder FPU to be retired from service in 2028; and the Balder Next New Wells development, adding new reserves and recovering remaining resources in wells currently producing to the FPU.

In the Snorre area of the North Sea, Vår Energi aims to sanction the Beta/Dugong subsea tieback in 2027, followed by startup in 2029. Estimated 2C resources are about 80 MMboe.

Close to the company’s Fenja Field in the Norwegian Sea, work continues to mature options for the 2025 Vidsyn gas-condensate discovery. This is 8 km from the Fenja subsea export system, which is connected to the host platform at the Njord Field.

Later in the current quarter, the company expects the 5-MMboe to 9-MMboe Frida Kahlo discovery to go onstream. The location is in North Sea license PL046, northwest of the Sleipner Vest Field.