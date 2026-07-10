NEO NEXT+ staff call strike action on multiple North Sea platforms

Offshore staff belonging to the Unite the Union have voted for strike action at the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms in the UK central and northern North Sea, operated by NEO NEXT+ Energy.

They plan a series of 24-hour stoppages from 06:00 on July 22 and 29, to be followed by further disruption on Aug. 5, 12 and 19 at the same time.

The dispute involves about 50 Unite members, which have rejected the offer of a pay rise below 3%, Unite said. They include control room, production and senior operators, operations and production technicians.

What are the production risks?

While the planned action does not necessarily indicate a full production shutdown, the dispute involves control room operators, production operators and technicians whose roles are critical to safe offshore operations.

Depending on staffing levels maintained during the strikes, the operator could face reduced production rates, deferred maintenance activities or temporary restrictions on certain operations.

Which operators are involved?

NEO NEXT+ Energy E&P, the largest independent oil and gas producer in the UK North Sea, was created through the merger of NEO NEXT and TotalEnergies' UK upstream business, bringing together assets previously held by NEO, TotalEnergies and Repsol UK.

The Elgin/Franklin fields are operated by NEO NEXT+ with a 50.4% interest. Ithaca Energy holds 28%, Harbour Energy 19.3%, and ONE-Dyas 2.2%.

The North Alwyn platform is part of NEO NEXT+'s Alwyn Area hub in the UK Northern North Sea. Unlike the Elgin/Franklin complex, the Alwyn Area is wholly owned by NEO NEXT+.

What are NEO NEXT+ Energy's next steps?

NEO NEXT+ Energy's immediate priority will likely be to avoid operational disruption before the first planned strike on July 22. Unite has said the company still has a "final opportunity" to improve its pay offer and reach an agreement before industrial action begins.

If no settlement is reached, the operator may need to implement contingency plans, assess potential operational impacts and adjust staffing arrangements to maintain safe operations during the planned stoppages. As of July 8, NEO NEXT+ had not publicly commented on the dispute.