Newly merged NEO NEXT+ group becomes UK’s largest offshore producer

NEO NEXT and TotalEnergies’ UK Upstream Oil & Gas business have completed their merger.

The combined group, which includes the E&P interests formerly operated by Repsol Resources UK, has been renamed NEO NEXT+. TotalEnergies is the largest shareholder with a 47.5% interest.

NEO NEXT+ claims to be the UK’s largest independent oil and gas producer with projected production this year of more than 250,000 boe/d.

John Knight, executive chair and a senior ppartner at HitecVision, said, “The NEO NEXT+ strategy is `Resilience, Yield and Growth,’ and we intend to play a leading role on the UK Continental Shelf for many years to come.”

Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, added, “As the new largest shareholder of NEO NEXT+, we are pleased to bring our extensive UK North Sea operational experience to the new company.”

TotalEnergies claims to have operated about 27% of the UK’s offshore gas production in 2025, with average equity output of 104,500 boe/d.