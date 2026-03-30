Newly merged NEO NEXT+ group becomes UK’s largest offshore producer

The combination of UK E&P interests, formerly held by NEO, Repsol and TotalEnergies, should deliver production of more than 250,000 boe/d this year.
Related To: 
March 30, 2026
Courtesy NEO NEXT+
offshore Alwyn operations

NEO NEXT+ owns 100% equity of its Northern North Sea hub centred on the Alwyn Area, which consists of the Alwyn North platforms (NAA and NAB linked by a bridge), the Dunbar platform and a series of subsea fields tied back to these installations.

NEO NEXT and TotalEnergies’ UK Upstream Oil & Gas business have completed their merger.

The combined group, which includes the E&P interests formerly operated by Repsol Resources UK, has been renamed NEO NEXT+. TotalEnergies is the largest shareholder with a 47.5% interest.

NEO NEXT+ claims to be the UK’s largest independent oil and gas producer with projected production this year of more than 250,000 boe/d.

John Knight, executive chair and a senior ppartner at HitecVision, said, “The NEO NEXT+ strategy is `Resilience, Yield and Growth,’ and we intend to play a leading role on the UK Continental Shelf for many years to come.”

Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, added, “As the new largest shareholder of NEO NEXT+, we are pleased to bring our extensive UK North Sea operational experience to the new company.”

TotalEnergies claims to have operated about 27% of the UK’s offshore gas production in 2025, with average equity output of 104,500 boe/d.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Combined cycle power equipment evolving for fixed and floating platforms