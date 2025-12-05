Teal West reserves expected to exceed 3.4 MMboe

In the UK North Sea, Anasuria Hibiscus’ Teal West development well appears to have intersected more oil and gas than expected.
Dec. 5, 2025
Courtesy Anasuria Operating Co. Ltd. (AOC)
Anasuria FPSO

Anasuria Operating Co. reported Sept. 12 that the Anasuria FPSO (pictured) marked a milestone as the Shelf Drilling Fortress rig sailed to the Teal West location, about 4 km from Anasuria.

In the central UK North Sea, Anasuria Hibiscus appears to have found more oil and gas than anticipated with its current well on the Teal West Field, due to be completed later this month.

Parent company Hibiscus Petroleum said in its latest business update that the reserves will likely exceed the original estimate of 34 MMboe.

The Teal West development, a tieback to the Anasuria FPSO, should produce first oil in mid-2026.

ID 371716721 © Paul Maguire | Dreamstime.com
Oil rig in North Sea at Blakeney Point, Norfolk, UK
The offshore oil and gas industry’s future is linked to the imminent results of UK government review.
Nov. 10, 2025
