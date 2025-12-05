Teal West reserves expected to exceed 3.4 MMboe

In the central UK North Sea, Anasuria Hibiscus appears to have found more oil and gas than anticipated with its current well on the Teal West Field, due to be completed later this month.

Parent company Hibiscus Petroleum said in its latest business update that the reserves will likely exceed the original estimate of 34 MMboe.

The Teal West development, a tieback to the Anasuria FPSO, should produce first oil in mid-2026.