Equinor finds gas, condensate close to established North Sea hubs

Equinor reported that it has delivered its strongest exploration result this year on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Equinor and partner Aker BP have discovered gas-condensate on the Lofn and Langemann prospects in the North Sea, in between the Gudrun and Eirin fields and 40 km northwest of the Sleipner A field center.

Initial analysis of the two wells, both drilled by the Deepsea Atlantic rig in 107 m of water on production license (PL) 1140, suggests the reservoirs may contain 30 MMboe to 110 MMboe recoverable.