Equinor finds gas, condensate close to established North Sea hubs

Equinor reported that it has delivered its strongest exploration result this year on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
Equinor and partner Aker BP have discovered gas-condensate on the Lofn and Langemann prospects in the North Sea, in between the Gudrun and Eirin fields and 40 km northwest of the Sleipner A field center.
Initial analysis of the two wells, both drilled by the Deepsea Atlantic rig in 107 m of water on production license (PL) 1140, suggests the reservoirs may contain 30 MMboe to 110 MMboe recoverable.
PL 1140 was awarded to Equinor and partner Aker BP under Norway’s APA (Awards in Predefined Areas) licensing round. Both prospective drilling targets were identified using ocean-bottom node seismic technology.
The HP/HT wells encountered gas and condensate in good-quality Hugin formation sandstone reservoirs with a thickness of 125 m. Both wells were plugged and abandoned following data acquisition, Aker BP reported.
The discoveries area is also said to have reduced uncertainty over other nearby prospects, which the partners will now assess further.
The Deepsea Atlantic rig will next drill the Sissel prospect for Equinor and partner ORLEN Upstream Norway, close to the Utgard Field around the Norwegian/UK media line and in the Sleipner area, according to Equinor.
At the start of this year, Equinor extended Odfjell Drilling’s contract for the Deepsea Atlantic semisub to operate offshore Norway until mid-2027. The rig has been contracted to Equinor since 2009.