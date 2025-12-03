Aker BP renames North Sea producing fields as Eiga area

Aker BP has decided to rename the producing Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen fields on the Utsira High in the Norwegian North Sea as the Eiga area.

The company recently marked 10 years of production at Grieg, which was originally developed by Lundin Energy. When Lundin submitted the plan for development and operation in 2011, it estimated recoverable resources at 186 MMboe.

However, following subsequent technological innovations, improved reservoir understanding and subsea tiebacks, Aker BP said the area is now approaching 500 MMboe of produced and remaining resources.

In addition, operational reliability at the Grieg Field center has delivered consistent production of more than 95% and maintained plateau production four years longer than originally planned.

Aker BP assumed operatorship of Edvard Grieg in 2022. The facilities now also host production from the Solveig satellite field and a Troldhaugen test producer well.

Eiga will also encompass the Solveig, Hanz and Symra satellites to Grieg and Ivar Aasen.

Oil and gas from Ivar Aasen are sent to the Grieg platform complex for processing and export, with power in both cases provided from the shore.

Aker BP has also applied 4D seismic and digital solutions to improve reservoir understanding and operations, and it has pioneered condition-based maintenance at scale at Grieg.

Georg Vidnes, director of the Eiga area, said, “With targeted exploration near existing infrastructure, Eiga aims to discover and develop additional resources and contribute to the company’s growth in the decades ahead.”