Aker BP to operate development of the Kjøttkake discovery, with DNO becoming operator following start-up.
Nov. 6, 2025
Aker BP taking lead role for North Sea Kjøttkake development

Aker BP has agreed to assume operatorship of DNO’s recent Kjøttkake discovery in the Troll/Gjoa area of the Norwegian North Sea.

Pending government approvals, Aker BO will acquire a 45% stake and will work to speed up development. DNO, which made discovery in Q1 this year, said the partners would target first oil early in 2028 via a fast-track subsea tieback to a host facility.

Aker BP intends to use its alliances with various service companies to achieve a timely start-up. Once production begins, operatorship will revert to DNO.

In addition to Kjøttkake, DNO has this year proven hydrocarbons with a non-operated well on the Vidsyn prospect. It is currently participating in three further exploration wells offshore Norway at Page, Tyrihans Øst and Camilla Nord.

