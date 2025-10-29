Production building at North Sea Tyra complex following summer hitches

Gas deliveries from the Danish Underground Consortium’s fields in the North Sea are increasing, with more wells coming online at the Tyra Field center.
Oct. 29, 2025
Courtesy BlueNord's Third Quarter Report 2025
Tyra hub

Tyra production continued to ramp up during the third quarter, reaching a monthly average of 22.0 mboe/d net in 
September, which is the highest since the restart of the Tyra facilities, BlueNord reported.

Gas production through the revamped Tyra Field center in the Danish North Sea continues to ramp up, said partner BlueNord in a results update.

About 65% of the wells are onstream, and the remaining wells from the total of 76 will be brought online steadily as operational stability improves. To date, well and reservoir performance has exceeded expectations, BlueNord added.

At the same time, output has been impacted by a system-wide production shutdown of all the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) partnership’s North Sea fields. This followed activation in July of the fire alarm system on Gorm, triggering a four-day production shutdown related to the IP compressor.

There was also a two-week period of reduced production during pigging of the Harald pipeline.

DUC operator TotalEnergies has since completed studies on ways of improving production stability, and it has set up a task force to address process control constraints in the water treatment system.

