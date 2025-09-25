Equinor gets go-ahead to use North Sea Troll-Kvitebjørn gas link

Equinor should shortly start exporting gas from the Troll B platform in the North Sea via a newly installed pipeline connected to the existing Kvitebjørn gas export system.
Sept. 25, 2025
Troll B

A new gas export solution from Troll B to the Kvitebjørn gas pipeline to Kollsnes will help reduce the decline in gas exports in coming years.

Equinor has authorization from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) to start up a tie-in from the Troll B platform in the North Sea to the Kvitebjørn gas export line, 2.4 km distant.

This should lead to increased exports of gas from Troll B, where gas injection is no longer needed. The new connection also allows gas to be sent via both the Troll A and Kvitebjørn gas pipelines.

Startup should occur during the fourth quarter.

“The new gas export solution…will contribute to reducing the decline in gas production in the coming years,” said Niels Erik Hald, assistant director Offshore South at the NOD.

The Troll Field is in 300-330 m water depth, 60 m southwest of Sognefjorden. It has two main structures, Troll East and Troll West. Previously gas from Troll B (installed over Troll East) headed via Troll A to Kollsnes.

Estimated investments for the new solution are about NOK1.16 billion (US$116 million).

