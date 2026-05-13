Syria signs MOU with QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies, and ConocoPhillips for offshore exploration

Latest memorandum of understanding accelerates Syria’s goal of accelerating exploration across the Levantine Basin.
May 13, 2026
3 min read
Add Us On Google
Courtesy TotalEnergies
Syria signs MOU with QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies, and ConocoPhillips for offshore exploration

Syria’s state-owned Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies, and ConocoPhillips to explore Block 3, an offshore area in the Mediterranean Sea near the coastal city of Latakia in the Levantine Basin.

The non-binding agreement establishes a framework for a joint technical review of the block—where water depths reach approximately 1,700 meters—and sets the stage for future technical and commercial discussions on potential exploration activities.

The deal was signed at QatarEnergy’s headquarters in Doha and witnessed by senior executives, including QatarEnergy CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who described the partnership as one that could support Syria’s growth and prosperity.

Julien Pouget, TotalEnergies’ Senior Vice President for Middle East and North Africa Exploration & Production, highlighted the company’s historical ties to Syria, noting a “long and fruitful relationship” with SPC from 1988 to 2011, when TotalEnergies produced significant natural gas volumes before exiting due to EU sanctions.

Syria’s aggressive push

The MOU marks another step in Syria’s aggressive push to revive its hydrocarbon sector following the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and the subsequent easing of Western sanctions. Prior to the civil war, Syria produced around 380,000 barrels of oil per day in 2010, with TotalEnergies alone contributing 53,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily, largely from gas.

Years of conflict devastated infrastructure, but the new government is now courting international majors to unlock what officials describe as substantial untapped offshore potential in the Eastern Mediterranean—waters adjacent to major discoveries such as Israel’s Leviathan field and Egypt’s Zohr.

Analysts see even modest success (such as a single high-impact well) as transformative for job creation and local economic activity in a country rebuilding after more than a decade of war. The involvement of three global players—Qatar’s national oil company, a French supermajor, and a US independent—signals growing international confidence in Syria’s energy future.

Earlier MOU

This exploration MOU is distinct and separate from the one that Syria signed with Qatar UCC and Chevron in February 2026. This (February) MOU is targeting Syria’s first deepwater offshore oil and gas exploration project. On May 11, 2026—just one day before the latest announcement—SPC confirmed that the partners had identified a specific offshore block, paving the way for contract finalization and the start of technical operations this summer.

While both agreements target offshore hydrocarbon potential in Syrian Mediterranean waters and reflect the same post-2024 opening of the energy sector, they are distinct deals involving different consortia and blocks. The February Chevron/UCC MOU focuses on launching Syria’s inaugural deepwater initiative with a US supermajor and a private Qatari investor. In contrast, the new May MOU brings together Qatar’s state-owned QatarEnergy (distinct from the private UCC Holding), TotalEnergies, and ConocoPhillips specifically for Block 3. ConocoPhillips’ participation here is separate from its earlier November 2025 onshore gas MOU with Novaterra.

Together, the two offshore MOUs illustrate Syria’s strategy of awarding multiple blocks to accelerate exploration across the promising Levantine Basin.

 

About the Author

Bruce Beaubouef
Email

Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations