Energean suspends Israeli offshore operations on government security order

Energean has suspended production at its Karish field and placed the Energean Power FPSO on standby after the Israeli government ordered a temporary halt to offshore gas operations for security reasons amid regional tensions.

The company is incurring standby costs of approximately $10 million per month while the facilities remain shut-in. The move also threatens the timeline for its $1.2-billion Katlan development, with first gas now at risk if the suspension extends beyond May.

As reported by Reuters, Energean CEO Mathios Rigas said the suspension was “entirely dictated by government security decisions” following US-Israeli strikes on Iran that triggered wider conflict across the Gulf. Company officials say they are complying with the directives but remain in ongoing dialogue with the Ministry of Energy to restart as soon as security conditions allow.

Rigas has described the lost production as “deferred revenue” rather than a permanent loss. He noted the company holds more than $300 million in liquidity to weather the period. Before the shutdown, Energean was producing around 15,000 barrels per day of oil alongside gas; following planned facility upgrades, output is expected to reach 20,000 b/d upon restart.

The planned May milestone for the Katlan project (also known as Orca/Olympus) — a phased subsea tieback of gas discoveries made in 2022 to the existing Energean Power FPSO — is now at risk if the halt is prolonged. First gas from Katlan is still targeted for the first half of 2027, though that could slip depending on how long the shutdown lasts.

Katlan is designed to extend the life and output of the FPSO with low-royalty gas, adding meaningful new volumes without requiring major new surface infrastructure. The company views any delay as recoverable once operations resume.