QatarEnergy suspends work on North field expansion due to US-Iran conflict

QatarEnergy has suspended work on its the North Field Expansion (NFE) project due to the US-Iran conflict in the Persian Gulf that began on February 28, 2026.

The suspension of the NFE project is part of a cessation of LNG production at Qatar’s Ras Laffan and Mesaieed industrial cities following targeted Iranian drone strikes on these facilities.

While the onshore processing plants were physically struck, offshore expansion activities (drilling and platform installation) have been effectively paralyzed by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have declared the waterway closed to all traffic, and most international marine insurers have canceled war risk cover for vessels in the Gulf.

The North Field is a shared reservoir with Iran (where it is known as South Pars). Intensified military activity around this shared border has forced the evacuation of non-essential personnel from offshore rigs and construction barges.

The North field expansion project is divided into two primary offshore-to-onshore phases, both of which are currently affected by the regional crisis.