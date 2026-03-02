Israel directs Chevron to suspend operations at Leviathan subsea wells and platform

Leviathan, 130 km offshore Haifa, produces gas via four subsea wells, connected via a subsea manifold to two 120-km pipelines to the Leviathan platform in shallow water for processing.

From there, the gas is piped to the shore for feedthrough to the Israeli national grid, with supplies distributed to customers in Israel, Egypt and Jordan.

The Commissioner of Petroleum Affairs had also notified the Leviathan partners that, in light of developments and the special state of emergency on the home front in Israel, Chevron would have to prepare for flexible operating procedures.

Chevron’s co-venturer NewMed Energy said the partners would notify customers of the activation of the force majeure clause caused by the enforced suspension of production.