Mubadala Energy joins Chevron, Eni in Nargis concession offshore Egypt

The transaction expands the UAE company’s existing acreage in the East Mediterrean.
Related To: 
March 2, 2026
Courtesy Mubadala Energy
Map of Mubadala Energy's offshore Egypt assets

Mubadala Energy has a 10% participating interest in the offshore Shorouk concession in Egypt, which contains the supergiant Zohr gas field, as well as a 20% participating interest in the Nour concession in the Nour North Sinai offshore area.

Mubadala Energy acquired a 15% stake from Eni last month in the Nargis offshore area exploration block offshore Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea.

Following the transaction, Chevron remains operator with a 45% interest, Eni’s share (via its subsidiary IEOC) reduces to 30%, and Tharwa Petroleum Co. retains a 10% interest.

Egypt’s state gas company EGAS is accelerating its offshore gas projects with a new OBN program with Viridien and SLB and renewed technical collaboration with Arcius Energy, ExxonMobil...
Jan. 22, 2026

The concession is in participation with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. (EGAS) meaning the partners have a combined overall interest of 50% with EGAS holding the other 50%.

Nargis is 50 km offshore in the East Nile Delta Basin. It includes the 2023 Nargis1 discovery and is also adjacent to the Eni-operated Nour concession, which Mubadala joined in 2018 by taking a 20% stake.

In addition, Mubadala Energy has a 10% position in the Eni-operated Shorouk concession, which contains the producing deepwater Zohr gas field.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Subsea raw water injection at Buzios tackling topside constraints and driving recovery offshore Brazil