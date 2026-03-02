Mubadala Energy joins Chevron, Eni in Nargis concession offshore Egypt

The concession is in participation with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. (EGAS) meaning the partners have a combined overall interest of 50% with EGAS holding the other 50%.

Nargis is 50 km offshore in the East Nile Delta Basin. It includes the 2023 Nargis‑1 discovery and is also adjacent to the Eni-operated Nour concession, which Mubadala joined in 2018 by taking a 20% stake.

In addition, Mubadala Energy has a 10% position in the Eni-operated Shorouk concession, which contains the producing deepwater Zohr gas field.