Mubadala Energy joins Chevron, Eni in Nargis concession offshore Egypt

Mubadala Energy acquired a 15% stake from Eni last month in the Nargis offshore area exploration block offshore Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea.
Following the transaction, Chevron remains operator with a 45% interest, Eni’s share (via its subsidiary IEOC) reduces to 30%, and Tharwa Petroleum Co. retains a 10% interest.
The concession is in participation with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. (EGAS) meaning the partners have a combined overall interest of 50% with EGAS holding the other 50%.
Nargis is 50 km offshore in the East Nile Delta Basin. It includes the 2023 Nargis‑1 discovery and is also adjacent to the Eni-operated Nour concession, which Mubadala joined in 2018 by taking a 20% stake.
In addition, Mubadala Energy has a 10% position in the Eni-operated Shorouk concession, which contains the producing deepwater Zohr gas field.