EGAS advances Eastern Med gas strategy with new seismic campaign and partner reviews

EGAS, SLB and Viridien join forces for OBN survey in Egypt’s Eastern Mediterranean

Viridien, SLB and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. (EGAS) have agreed to conduct a large-scale ocean-bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition and imaging program over offshore Egypt’s Eastern Mediterranean.

The multi-client project, which Viridien claims will be the largest of its type in the region, will deploy the two contractors’ OBN technologies “to deliver an unparalleled subsurface dataset for Egypt.“

The main goals are to give potential explorers and investors a clearer understanding of the region’s subsurface complexities and to help them identify new opportunities for exploration and enhanced production.

Data acquisition should get underway later in the current quarter.

“The Egyptian Eastern Mediterranean has great potential for development but features some of the most challenging environments for seismic imaging owing to the complex faulting and the Messinian evaporite layer that masks deep reservoirs formed from complex channel sand bodies.” —Mahmoud Abdel Hamid, Chairman, EGAS

