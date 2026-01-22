EGAS advances Eastern Med gas strategy with new seismic campaign and partner reviews

Egypt is fast-tracking offshore gas projects through collaborations with SLB, Viridien, Arcius, ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy, focusing on seismic data, exploration progress and infrastructure development to boost natural gas production in the Mediterranean region.
EGAS, SLB and Viridien join forces for OBN survey in Egypt’s Eastern Mediterranean
Viridien, SLB and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. (EGAS) have agreed to conduct a large-scale ocean-bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition and imaging program over offshore Egypt’s Eastern Mediterranean.
The multi-client project, which Viridien claims will be the largest of its type in the region, will deploy the two contractors’ OBN technologies “to deliver an unparalleled subsurface dataset for Egypt.“
The main goals are to give potential explorers and investors a clearer understanding of the region’s subsurface complexities and to help them identify new opportunities for exploration and enhanced production.
Data acquisition should get underway later in the current quarter.
“The Egyptian Eastern Mediterranean has great potential for development but features some of the most challenging environments for seismic imaging owing to the complex faulting and the Messinian evaporite layer that masks deep reservoirs formed from complex channel sand bodies.”
—Mahmoud Abdel Hamid, Chairman, EGAS
Egypt accelerates offshore gas projects with Arcius, ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy
Egypt’s state gas company EGAS is also accelerating the development of offshore gas resources by deepening technical collaboration with major international partners.
A recent workshop with Arcius Energy—bp and ADNOC’s joint gas venture—focused on fast‑tracking undeveloped Mediterranean discoveries by tying them into existing subsea infrastructure to shorten time to first gas. Arcius plans to invest $3.7 billion in Egypt over five years, including $109 million in the North Damietta offshore area.
EGAS also met with ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy to review exploration progress in the Cairo and Masry offshore blocks in the Nile Delta. The partners discussed seismic data results, geological studies and upcoming drilling plans scheduled for this year. ExxonMobil operates the blocks with a 60% stake, while QatarEnergy holds 40%. The discussions emphasized using advanced seismic processing technologies to guide future drilling and strengthen data integration across the partnerships.
ExxonMobil also signed a letter of intent last year with EGAS to expand its natural gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea. Announced during ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi, the agreement will allow ExxonMobil to invest in a new concession west of the Zohr Field near Cypriot waters. This addition brings the company’s total offshore operating areas in Egypt to four.