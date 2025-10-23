Aramco hires Rawabi Sapura for dive support offshore Saudi Arabia

The Rawabi Sapura joint venture will provide diving support vessels and equipment, ROVs and onshore teams for the seven-year contract in Saudi waters, starting in May 2027.
Related To: 
Oct. 23, 2025
Courtesy Vantris Energy Berhad
Sapura Achiever dive support vessel

Sapura Achiever dive support vessel

Aramco has awarded Malaysia-based Vantris Energy’s joint venture (JV) company Rawabi Sapura with a seven-year diving support services contract offshore Saudi Arabia.

For the program, due to start on May 1, 2027, the JV will provide diving support vessels and crews, ROVs and associated personnel, diving equipment, divers, diving management, and supervisory, diving and onshore support personnel.

The workscope extends to underwater inspections, surveys, photography, material testing, structural repairs and related activities.

Sapura Energy Berhad changed its name to Vantris Energy Berhad in August.

Exclusive content:

ID 21832818 © Look67 | Dreamstime.com
Offshore supply vessel supporting offshore oil and gas operations
The Middle East offshore supply vessel (OSV) market is characterized by strong demand, tight supply and an aging fleet. Major players dominate regional markets, but fragmentation...
Oct. 16, 2025
ID 179970142 © Eugenesergeev | Dreamstime.com
Offshore equipment on the coast of the Persian Gulf at the Saudi Arabia port
Low development costs and a deep pipeline of projects give the Middle East a competitive edge, ensuring its share of global offshore supply climbs to nearly half by 2030.
Oct. 2, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Slipover jacket solution provides effective option for reviving aging platforms
Offshore O&G industry increasing investment in well decommissioning
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored