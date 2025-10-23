Aramco hires Rawabi Sapura for dive support offshore Saudi Arabia

Aramco has awarded Malaysia-based Vantris Energy’s joint venture (JV) company Rawabi Sapura with a seven-year diving support services contract offshore Saudi Arabia.

For the program, due to start on May 1, 2027, the JV will provide diving support vessels and crews, ROVs and associated personnel, diving equipment, divers, diving management, and supervisory, diving and onshore support personnel.

The workscope extends to underwater inspections, surveys, photography, material testing, structural repairs and related activities.

Sapura Energy Berhad changed its name to Vantris Energy Berhad in August.