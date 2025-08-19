Technicians complete valve change-out operations at South Pars platform offshore Iran

The program on the South Pars 10 platform followed detailed preparations, designed to limit disruptions to production and to clear sufficient space for installing the new 17-ton valves.
South Pars offshore
In February 2025 Shana News Agency also reported that POGC was planning pressure-boosting for seven hubs in South Pars offshore, but pressure boosting for the first hub would also be implemented onshore to expedite the process.

Pars Oil and Gas Co. (POGC) has replaced 32-inch main emergency shutdown valves (ESDVs) on South Pars Gas Platform No. 10 in the Persian Gulf, Shana News Agency reported on Aug. 18.

According to POGC spokesman Alireza Sarmadi, the work on the valves, each of which weighed 17 tons, followed equipment procurement and feasibility studies for operations in the confined offshore platform environment.

These included technical and engineering measures to install the valves within a short timeframe to minimize disruptions to production.

During the campaign, he added, isolation and depressurization procedures were enacted to ensure a safe environment, with defective components removed and paths cleared for the equipment installations.

The valves were then transported by barge to the South Pars 10 platform and installed in their allocated positions.

The program involved issuing 96 permits for cold work, 83 permits for hot work and 37 more for flame-related tasks. To clear residual gas fluids from the export pipeline, depressurization and isolation took place simultaneously with equipment removal.

All the new components were installed within 12 days.

In a separate Shana report released on Aug. 19, POGC’s CEO Touraj Dehqani said that now the South Pars Field has entered the second half of its life, its natural pressure drop needs to be addressed.

Compensating for reduced output will require strategic decision-making and inter-agency coordination, among other measures.

Dehqani added that maintaining the 39 operating platforms, which produce 70% of Iran’s gas, costs about $1.5 billion annually.

