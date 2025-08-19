Technicians complete valve change-out operations at South Pars platform offshore Iran

Pars Oil and Gas Co. (POGC) has replaced 32-inch main emergency shutdown valves (ESDVs) on South Pars Gas Platform No. 10 in the Persian Gulf, Shana News Agency reported on Aug. 18.

According to POGC spokesman Alireza Sarmadi, the work on the valves, each of which weighed 17 tons, followed equipment procurement and feasibility studies for operations in the confined offshore platform environment.

These included technical and engineering measures to install the valves within a short timeframe to minimize disruptions to production.

During the campaign, he added, isolation and depressurization procedures were enacted to ensure a safe environment, with defective components removed and paths cleared for the equipment installations.

The valves were then transported by barge to the South Pars 10 platform and installed in their allocated positions.