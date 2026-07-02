Cenovus Energy extends Aker Solutions’ engineering support for White Rose Field offshore Canada

Cenovus Energy has awarded Aker Solutions a five-year engineering and maintenance services contract for the White Rose field facilities offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

The White Rose Field is 350 km east of St. John’s on the eastern side of the Jeanne d’Arc Basin.

Aker Solutions' work scope will include providing engineering, maintenance and operations support for the new West White Rose concrete gravity base platform as well as the SeaRose FPSO.

The Norwegian contractor has been supporting operations at the White Rose Field since 2005, most recently the tow-out and installation of the concrete gravity structure, followed by ofshore hookup and commissioning for the platform, which is due to start production shortly.

Engineering, procurement and construction management services, provided to the SeaRose FPSO since 2005, have included onshore engineering, procurement and preparation for the FSPO’s Life Extension Drydock (LED) campaign in Belfast in 2024.

The company will allocate a team of 120 for the new contract, with work led locally in St. John’s.