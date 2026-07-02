Cenovus Energy extends Aker Solutions’ engineering support for White Rose Field offshore Canada

The contractor has assisted operations since 2005, including the recent tow-out and installation of the West White Rose platform.
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July 2, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • The five-year agreement supports the long-term operation and maintenance of the White Rose Field’s key production assets, including the new West White Rose platform and the SeaRose FPSO, helping sustain production offshore eastern Canada. 

  • The contract reinforces continued investment in mature offshore assets, with West White Rose expected to begin production in 2026 and ongoing life-extension work supporting the SeaRose FPSO.  

 

Courtesy Colleen McConnell/Cenovus
White Rose Field offshore assets

Aker Solutions has inked a five-year agreement with Cenovus Energy for engineering and maintenance services on White Rose Field offshore assets. 

Cenovus Energy has awarded Aker Solutions a five-year engineering and maintenance services contract for the White Rose field facilities offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

The White Rose Field is 350 km east of St. John’s on the eastern side of the Jeanne d’Arc Basin. 

Aker Solutions' work scope will include providing engineering, maintenance and operations support for the new West White Rose concrete gravity base platform as well as the SeaRose FPSO.

The Norwegian contractor has been supporting operations at the White Rose Field since 2005, most recently the tow-out and installation of the concrete gravity structure, followed by ofshore hookup and commissioning for the platform, which is due to start production shortly.

Engineering, procurement and construction management services, provided to the SeaRose FPSO since 2005, have included onshore engineering, procurement and preparation for the FSPO’s Life Extension Drydock (LED) campaign in Belfast in 2024.

The company will allocate a team of 120 for the new contract, with work led locally in St. John’s.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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