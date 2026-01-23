Carnarvon and Santos focus on offshore gas and liquids expansion

Carnarvon Energy , an independent Australian oil and gas explorer, and Santos Ltd. , an Australian domestic gas supplier, recently provided forward-looking growth strategies centered on offshore gas and liquids. Santos is advancing near-term production and infrastructure (e.g., Barossa LNG, domestic gas), and Carnarvon is focusing on de-risking and maturing exploration targets to underpin a potential offshore gas export development.

Key highlights:

Santos marked a key step toward Barossa LNG startup as first cargo reached Darwin, even as commissioning hiccups delayed ramp‑up, while the company advanced a slate of offshore gas and liquids growth options across Australia.

Carnarvon is laying the groundwork for a 2027 drilling restart in the Bedout sub-basin, advancing rig tenders and environmental approvals as newly reprocessed seismic sharpens the upside at the Dorado and Pavo oil and gas discoveries.

Barossa LNG nears startup as commissioning delays temper ramp‑up and Australian gas output rises

The first cargo of LNG from the Barossa gas field in the Timor Sea is unloading at the Darwin LNG terminal in Australia’s Northern Territory, according to Santos Ltd.'s latest quarterly report.

Project operator Santos has been continuing commissioning activities on the 850,000-MMcf/d BW Opal FPSO, following drilling and completion of the previously suspended fourth production well. The MS1 drilling rig has since departed from the field.

Average potential deliverability per well has been ~300 MMcf/d, with testing completed on all six wells.

However, there were two connection failures on the FPSO’s utilities and firewater mains GRE pipework systems, which led to strengthening of all similar connections across the platform.

The program caused a two-month delay to the production ramp-up schedule, Santos said in the trading update, but it should support higher reliability operations over the longer term.

At the nearby depleted offshore Bayu-Undan gas field, the company completed the planned well suspension scope in December.

Offshore Western Australia, Santos’ domestic gas production rose 15% last year, in part due to the Halyard-2 infill well exceeding expectations. Preparations finished for removal of the Harriet Alpha Platform, with the contractor now mobilizing resources to the location for the removal campaign.

Carnarvon advances rig tenders and seismic-led prospectivity ahead of planned 2027 Bedout drilling