Giant Scarborough gas platform arrives on location offshore Western Australia

EPC contractor McDermott designed and built the platform, which underwent mating of the topsides and hull in China, from where it was towed more than 4,000 nautical miles to the Scarborough Field.

Following mooring using suction anchors, it will be connected to (eventually) 21 wells, with production sent through a new 430-km pipeline to the new Train 2 at the onshore Pluto LNG complex.

Woodside’s acting CEO Liz Westcott said the overall project was now more than 91% complete.

“At the start of 2025, the FPU hull and topsides were being constructed in separate yards. Since then, they have been integrated into a single unit and delivered into Australian waters, with work on securing the mooring lines under way," she said. "Our focus now shifts to the hook-up and commissioning phase in preparation for production, and ultimately, first LNG cargo, which is on track for the second half of this year.”