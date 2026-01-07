New CEOs announced at Azule, Heerema, Woodside, bp, Dolphin, Principle Power & Prosafe

A wave of executive changes is sweeping the offshore energy sector, with key leadership transitions confirmed across major oil, gas and renewables companies. From upstream expansion to floating wind advancements, here’s a comprehensive roundup of the latest CEO appointments and transitions across the global offshore energy sector.

Azule Energy appoints Joe Murphy CEO

Joe Murphy assumed the role of CEO at Azule Energy on Dec. 1, 2025. With more than two decades of experience at bp in both upstream and downstream operations across the Gulf of Mexico, Middle East, Asia and Europe, Murphy played a pivotal role in Azule’s formation and will lead its ongoing expansion, including its Block 2914A exploration venture in Namibia.

Heerema Marine Contractors welcomes Marcel de Nooijer

Effective Jan. 1, 2026, Heerema named Marcel de Nooijer its new CEO. Bringing more than 30 years of leadership in the aviation industry—marked by high safety standards, large-scale capital investments and international project delivery—de Nooijer is set to steer the company through the global energy transition, with interim CEO Pieter Heerema supporting during the handover.

Woodside names Liz Westcott acting CEO

Meg O’Neill has stepped down as Woodside Energy’s CEO to accept a similar role at bp. Effective Dec. 18, 2025, Liz Westcott (former EVP and COO Australia) was appointed acting CEO. The board will complete its search for a permanent CEO in first-quarter 2026. During her tenure, O’Neill oversaw major strategic initiatives including the BHP Petroleum merger, Sangomar project startup and the Scarborough FID.

bp confirms Meg O’Neill as next CEO

bp announced on Dec. 17, 2025 that Meg O’Neill will officially assume the role of CEO on April 1, 2026. Murray Auchincloss stepped down on Dec. 18 and will remain an adviser until December 2026, while Carol Howle will serve as interim CEO. O’Neill is expected to drive simplification, financial discipline and shareholder value following her successful leadership at Woodside.

Dolphin Drilling appoints Michael Boyd CEO

On Dec. 17, 2025, Dolphin Drilling announced the resignation of Jon Oliver Bryce. Michael Boyd (formerly chief commercial officer) has been promoted to CEO. Boyd, recognized for commercial strategy and contract portfolio development, will focus on operational efficiency, cost control and targeted capital allocation in his new role.

Principle Power elevates João Amaral to CEO

Floating wind specialist Principle Power named João Amaral CEO on Dec. 2, 2025, succeeding Julian Arrilaga Costa in an advisory transition. Amaral brings more than 20 years of global renewables experience from Voltalia, where he led technology development across multiple platforms. He will guide the company’s next phase of floating wind commercialization using its WindFloat technology.

Prosafe promotes Reese McNeel to CEO

Prosafe’s board appointed Reese McNeel as permanent CEO on Nov. 6, 2025, following his tenure as interim CEO since September and CFO since August. With more than 20 years of offshore industry leadership, the company said McNeel will continue to drive cost efficiency, operational performance and backlog growth while retaining CFO duties until a successor is found.