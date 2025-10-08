Solar/turbine pods powering inactive Esso Australia platforms

Esso Australia has issued updates on its platform decommissioning and well plug and abandonment (P&A) programs in the Bass Strait offshore Victoria.

The company and its partners have produced oil and gas from 19 platforms, but activity has ceased on 13 of these.

Small amounts of power are still needed on the inactive platforms, mainly to safeguard the steel structures from rust and corrosion. Esso Australia is now employing energy pods on some of the facilities; the pods use solar panels and wind turbines to generate renewable energy, in place of fuel-powered generators.

One recent installation was an energy pod on the Fortescue platform, with solar panels around the sides and a wind turbine mounted on top.

Once the platforms have been removed, they will be transported to Barry Beach Marine Terminal for recycling and disposal, where most of the Gippsland Basin facilities were originally built. The terminal has supported Esso Australia’s offshore operations for more than five decades.