Bonaparte CCS scheme moves into pre-FEED phase

An INPEX Browse E&P-led joint venture has started pre-FEED studies for the Bonaparte CCS (carbon capture and storage) project offshore Australia’s Northern Territory.

The other co-venturers are TotalEnergies CCS Australia and Woodside Energy. The proposed development location is about 260 km offshore Darwin. The venture was formed in 2022 to appraise greenhouse-gas (GHG) storage assessment acreage in Block G-7-AP.

According to INPEX, this is potentially one of the world’s largest CCS projects.

Entry into the pre-FEED phase followed selection of the engineering concept and an appraisal program that included a 3D survey over an 1,800-sq-km area and drilling of two CCS appraisal wells.

The program confirmed the presence of a good-quality saline aquifer reservoir in the Bonaparte Basin with sufficiently thick sealing formations for safe and permanent carbon storage.

INPEX added that the basin has a potential annual carbon storage capacity of more than 10 MMt.

The joint venture aims to start CO 2 injection offshore around 2030 to support decarbonization of industries in northern Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Currently, the reservoir appraisal data are undergoing analysis to support a declaration of identified GHG storage formation application, ahead of obtaining a GHG injection license.

The nearby offshore/onshore Ichthys joint venture project would likely be the prime customer of Bonaparte CCS.

In October 2024, Viridien and SLB concluded acquisition of a new 3D multiclient seismic survey in the Bonaparte Basin offshore Australia’s northwest coast. The ~6,760 sq km of PSDM data are undergoing processing, and final results were scheduled to be available in second-quarter 2025.