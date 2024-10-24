Viridien, SLB aiming to clarify carbonates play offshore northern Australia

Viridien and SLB have concluded acquisition of a new 3D multiclient seismic survey in the Bonaparte Basin offshore Australia’s northwest coast.

The ~6,760 sq km of PSDM data are undergoing processing, and final results should be available in second-quarter 2025.

According to Viridien, the complex geology has historically proven difficult to analyze due to the combination of carbonates and shallow water. It is an area that has lacked recent coverage.

The new data also partially cover a carbon storage block that was awarded as permit G-13-AP. For the survey, Viridien deployed Sercel Sentinel MS multi-component streamers and the Sercel QuietSea marine mammal monitoring system.

Dechun Lin, Viridien's executive vice president of Earth Data, said, “The new… dataset will give interested players greater insight into the exploration and carbon storage potential of this promising area.”