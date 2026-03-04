Petronas advancing offshore exploration and carbon storage initiatives

In 2025, Petronas successfully delivered hydrocarbons from 26 projects, made 12 exploration discoveries, and secured 28 FIDs, highlighting its robust growth in Malaysia and international markets.
Related To: 
March 4, 2026
Courtesy Petronas' "PETRONAS Group Financial Results Announcement Year Ended 31 December 2025" presentation
Petronas offshore operations

Petronas scaled AI and engineering capabilities through seven technology MoUs and agreements last year, such as TriCiptaAI , Upstream Exploration and Development Modelling (UEDM) and Zero Emission Unconventional Power Station (ZEUS).

Petronas has provided various project updates in its latest profits overview. During 2025, the company delivered first hydrocarbons from 26 projects, 28 final investment decisions (FIDs) and 12 exploration discoveries in Malaysia and overseas.

Offshore Malaysia, the Lebah Emas discovery revealed new hydrocarbon-bearing intervals. The FID for the Kelidang Cluster Development signaled the go-ahead for Brunei’s first ultradeepwater gas project.

In addition, Petronas completed activity on the Mutiara Cluster and SB505 3D seismic project, which it said represented a breakthrough in opening the frontier potential of the Sandakan Basin.

Moreover, the company entered a key principles agreement for the technical studies and FEED for the Duyong offshore carbon storage site and secured Malaysia’s first offshore assessment carbon capture and storage (CCS) permit from the MyCCUS Agency. It gives the company exclusive rights to conduct comprehensive offshore geological assessments over the Duyong Field.

Finally, Petronas gained operatorship of three new production sharing contracts offshore Malaysia: SB306A, SB306B and SB412.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Subsea raw water injection at Buzios tackling topside constraints and driving recovery offshore Brazil