Malaysia issues permit for first offshore carbon capture and storage studies

The Offshore Assessment Permit, awarded to PETRONAS and its partners, covers studies to determine the feasibility of the offshore Duyong Field for the country’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.
Nov. 18, 2025
Petronas personnel using technology for downhole CO2 logging assessment

As part of the Petronas Technology Challenge, Petronas recently invited innovators and researchers to collaborate on new solutions that advance CO2 sequestration technology. The company said its current focus is on enhancing downhole CO2 logging assessments.

PETRONAS CCS Ventures (PCCSV) and partners TotalEnergies and Mitsui have secured Malaysia’s first Offshore Assessment Permit for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), according to a Nov. 10 media release.

This was awarded under the country’s new Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Act [Act 870] (CCUS Act 2025), which came into force in October.

The permit gives the partnership exclusive rights to perform offshore geological assessments over the Duyong Field offshore Peninsular Malaysia to determine its technical suitability and commercial feasibility as a carbon storage site, as part of the Southern CCS offshore hub development.

PETRONAS added that all activity would be conducted in full compliance with the CCUS Act 2025 and its Offshore Permit and Licensing Regulations 2025.

A positive outcome would be followed by a front-end engineering design (FEED) phase for the Duyong area.

